Lions join the list of teams offering cardboard cutouts to fans

The number of teams offering fans a chance to buy a cardboard cutout likeness of themselves to fill the stands at NFL games this fall continues to grow on Wednesday.

The Lions announced that they will be selling cutouts to take up the areas around the end zones in the lower bowl of Ford Field. Season ticket holders can purchase a cutout for the full season for $125 while they will go for $150 for everyone else. One fan a game will also have a chance to pay $1,000 for their cutout to go next to one of Barry Sanders.

“Though the enthusiasm and energy Lions fans bring to Ford Field on game days can’t be replaced, we are excited to offer an alternative representation of that support at home games this season,” Lions senior vice president of business development Kelly Kozole said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has hit our region hard and this is another great opportunity to give back, and given the circumstances, have some fun with our fans.”

The Lions have announced that they will not have any fans in attendance for at least the first two games of the season. Proceeds from the sales will go to Detroit Lions Charities.