Mackensie Alexander back with Bengals

Getty Images

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is back with the Bengals.

Alexander left Bengals camp last week after receiving word that his father had gone missing in Florida while on a berry-picking trip. His father was reported missing on August 24 and was found alive on August 27.

With his father safe, Alexander made his way back to Cincinnati. He had to go through COVID-19 testing protocols upon his return and was cleared to resume practicing with the team on Tuesday.

Alexander’s father had gone on the trip with another man and Alexander was arrested for battery after confronting that man while in Florida. Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that he is scheduled to be arraigned on that charge on September 17.