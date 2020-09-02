Matt Nagy on Leonard Fournette: I like where we are at running back

Getty Images

When Leonard Fournette was cut by the Jaguars on Monday, plenty of people shared thoughts about where he would resurface in the NFL.

One team that got some mentions was the Bears. David Montgomery is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him out of action into the regular season and neither of the team’s experienced reserve options — Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson — profile as early down backs who run between the tackles.

Head coach Matt Nagy didn’t make it sound like that state of affairs will lead the team to pursue Fournette, however.

“We really like where we’re at right now with our running back room,” Nagy said, via 670 The Score.

Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce and Napoleon Maxwell round out the position group for the Bears. If Montgomery can’t go, one of them may get a chance to show what he can do against the Lions in Week One.