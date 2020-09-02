NFL, Saints each commit $250,000 to hurricane relief efforts

Getty Images

Washington receiver Trey Quinn is trying to raise $100,000 for Hurricane Laura disaster relief efforts in his hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana. The NFL and the Saints are helping, too.

The NFL Foundation announced Wednesday it will match the Saints’ $250,000 contribution to the American Red Cross. The funds will support three different nonprofits – American Red Cross of Louisiana, Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana and Feeding Louisiana – all of which are helping those severely impacted by Hurricane Laura.

The organizations will address the immediate needs of those throughout Louisiana, specifically focusing on the southwest part of the state, which has seen the most devastation.

Text the word LAURA to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Laura relief.

Quinn’s GoFundMe page has raised $5,020 as of Wednesday afternoon.