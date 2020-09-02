No fans for first two Buccaneers home games

Getty Images

Buccaneers fans are going to have to wait a while for their first in-person look at quarterback Tom Brady in Raymond James Stadium.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team informed season ticket holders on Wednesday that they will not be welcoming any fans to the stadium for the first two home games of the 2020 regular season.

“Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the NFL and local officials to determine the best way to safely and responsibly host a limited number of fans at Buccaneers home games during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bucs COO Brian Ford said in the letter. “We have sought to balance the opportunity to provide access to you, our loyal fans, with the responsibility to adhere to public health and medical guidance in order to maintain the health and safety of fans, players, staff, and our Tampa community. . . . Based on our conversations with local officials, we have determined that it is not yet the right time to welcome fans back to Raymond James Stadium.”

The Bucs are set to host the Panthers in Week Two and the Chargers in Week Four. If the COVID-19 situation continues to improve in Tampa and the surrounding area, the Bucs hope to have some fans in attendance when the Packers visit in Week Six.