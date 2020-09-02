Panthers sign James Onwualu, waive/injured Tommylee Lewis

Getty Images

The Panthers signed linebacker James Onwualu on Wednesday, the team announced.

They also waived receiver Tommylee Lewis with an injury designation. He has a hamstring injury.

Onwualu originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame. He appeared in nine games for Los Angeles in 2017 as a special teams contributor.

Onwualu played five games for San Francisco in 2018, again playing only special teams.

He missed the entire 2019 season with a knee injury, while with Jacksonville. The Jaguars did not re-sign him.

Onwualu tried out with the Panthers on Monday.

Lewis signed with the Panthers on Aug. 16. The Saints waived Lewis earlier in August to end his second stint with the team.

The first stint lasted from 2016 to 2018 and included Lewis being the target of a pass late in the NFC title game following the 2018 season. Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Lewis while the ball was in the air, but no flag was thrown by officials and the Saints would go on to lose the game in overtime. The response to the blown call led to a one-year trial of replay review for pass interference.

Lewis caught 20 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns during his time with New Orleans. He spent the 2019 offseason with the Lions but failed to make the team and was out of the league last year.