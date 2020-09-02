Report: Bucs a “serious suitor” for Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that the team would “wait and see” about a potential pursuit of former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette so that they could “see where he fits.”

Fournette is now a free agent after clearing waivers Tuesday and the Bucs are reportedly done waiting around. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team has emerged as a “serious suitor” for Fournette.

Nothing’s done, so there’s still time for others to pitch themselves to the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. There was a report of Patriots interest earlier on Wednesday, but no other teams have been linked to a Fournette chase at this point.

Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy, Dare Ogunbowale, third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn and seventh-round pick Raymond Calais are the current running backs in Tampa. Adding Fournette would be bad news for at least one of those backs with Saturday’s cut to 53 players coming.