Report: Patriots interested in Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

Free agent running back Leonard Fournette is drawing some interest in New England.

The Patriots have expressed interest in Fournette, who was cut by the Jaguars and cleared waivers, according to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com.

New England’s offense will be significantly different this year, with Tom Brady out at quarterback and Cam Newton in. But the Patriots have a fairly crowded backfield with Sony Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and Lamar Miller all having roles to play. At least one of those running backs would be out of a job if Fournette arrived.

Fournette has never played against the Patriots in the regular season. He did face New England in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, where he was held to 76 yards on 24 carries.