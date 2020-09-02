Saints owner Gayle Benson returns to practice after COVID-19 recovery

New Orleans Saints

The Saints tweeted a photo of coach Sean Payton chatting with owner Gayle Benson during practice Wednesday. Both have contracted COVID-19 and recovered.

Payton was among the first in the NFL known to have tested positive for the cornoavirus. He announced his diagnosis in March. Two other head coaches — Anthony Lynn and Doug Pederson — are known to have had COVID-19.

The Saints announced last week Benson had tested positive, but she now is recovered from the virus.

Benson, 73, avoided hospitalization during her bout with COVID-19 and still was participating in league and staff calls during her illness.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill required hospitalization after his positive test.