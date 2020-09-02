Saints plan for fans approved by state, waiting on local

Getty Images

The Saints won’t have any fans in the stands for their home opener, but they could have some in the Superdome as soon as Week Three.

According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Louisiana state officials have approved a plan for limited attendance beginning Sept. 27, though the plan has to also be approved by local officials as well.

“While conditions are trending in the right direction we, along with our state and city leaders, encourage everyone to continue to do your part in reducing risks by following all government health and safety guidelines,” the Saints’ email to season ticket holders said. “Local public health officials are urging us to proceed with caution, as any move forward will need to be informed by additional data once students return to in-person learning.”

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said her office was reviewing the Saints’ plan and that they would make a decision “at the proper time.”

“The plan looks great as far as when we’re ready for that but we’re not there now,” Cantrell said.

Part of the hangup appears to be the allocation of state money to deal with the COVID pandemic to local governments.

Even partial attendance will put the Saints ahead of many teams early in the season. The Saints are known for their loud environment, though the league has denied that will provide any competitive advantage.