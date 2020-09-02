Sean McVay on Leonard Fournette: We feel good with who we have

Getty Images

The Rams are expected to go with a running back committee after releasing Todd Gurley this offseason and head coach Sean McVay said on Tuesday that they aren’t looking to add any players to that mix.

McVay touched on the subject because he was asked whether the team had interest in former Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette was waived on Monday and became a free agent Tuesday after going unclaimed, but McVay said he is going to have to look elsewhere for a place to continue his playing career.

“He’s a good player but we feel good about the guys we have in house. We’re not looking at anyone externally,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers are set to handle the backfield work for the Rams this season.