Titans sign Doug Middleton

Getty Images

Safety Doug Middleton will get a shot to show the Titans he’s worth keeping around over the next few days.

The Titans announced Middleton’s signing on Wednesday. All 32 teams have to drop their roster to 53 players by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Middleton signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and made his regular season that December. He missed the 2017 season with a torn pectoral and returned to make four starts in seven 2018 appearances. He saw action with Jacksonville and Miami last season.

Middleton has 35 career tackles and recovered a kickoff in the end zone for a touchdown while with the Jets.

The Titans waived offensive lineman Avery Gennesy to make space for Middleton on the roster.