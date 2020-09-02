Washington names Dwayne Haskins starter

Getty Images

Such that there was much suspense, it’s now over.

Via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Washington coach Ron Rivera announced that Dwayne Haskins would be his starting quarterback.

“Dwayne has lived up to everything he and I talked about back in January,” Rivera said.

That was anticipated coming into camp, but they have the remarkable comeback story of Alex Smith and Rivera’s old Carolina security blanket Kyle Allen on hand, so they needed to see Haskins earn the job.

Their first-round pick under a different administration last year, Haskins got seven starts as a rookie to mixed results (2-5 record, seven touchdowns, seven interceptions, 76.1 passer rating). But it’s hard to judge individual parts sometimes when entire organizations are off the rails, so now he has a chance to make the job his own.