Which playoff teams from 2019 are most likely to not make it back in 2020?

Getty Images

Ever since the playoffs expanded to 12 teams in 1990, a trend has emerged and endured regarding playoff turnover. Roughly half of the teams that make it in a given year don’t make it back the next year.

So which teams are most likely to not make it back to the postseason in 2020 after qualifying in 2019? That was the topic of Tuesday’s PFT Live draft.

This year, significant turnover becomes less likely because, for the first time, 14 teams will qualify for the playoffs. Which means that it’s entirely possible that a team like the Rams, a 2018 playoff team that was bounced from the 2019 postseason, would avoid that fate given the extra spot.

Check our out choices in the attached video, and then chime in with your own thoughts below. And remember to tune in to PFT Live every morning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, the NBC streaming service that carries the show live and makes it available on demand. Clips also will be posted at PFT throughout the day, and (as in this specific case) into the next day.