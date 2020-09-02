Will Bucs keep Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy?

Getty Images

The arrival of running back Leonard Fournette in Tampa seems to signify, at first blush, a short stay for veteran running back LeSean McCoy, who signed with the Bucs in late July. For now, though, he’s being told he’s staying put.

Per a league source, the Buccaneers have informed McCoy that he’ll still have a spot on the roster.

Of course, he may have a hard time getting to the game-day roster. The top two tailbacks on the depth chart typically don’t play special teams; the rest do. If LeSean McCoy is behind Ronald Jones and Fournette, it’s hard to envision McCoy dressing in lieu of a younger running back who would contribute on special teams.

Last year, McCoy was a surprise cut for the Bills. At least for now, he’s under the impression that won’t be happening for the second straight year.