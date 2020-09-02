Will Grier knows he was “straight-up bad” last year

Getty Images

The door was open for Will Grier last year, when Panthers quarterback Cam Newton went down early in the season with a foot injury.

The third-round pick failed to walk through it however, and former undrafted rookie Kyle Allen ended up starting most of the year. Even when Grier got some courtesy starts in a lost season, he did not impress. Or even manage.

Now, Grier can see what was evident then, saying he was “straight-up bad” and “failed miserably” last year.

“I had trouble last year just with calling plays,” Grier said, via David Newton of ESPN.com.

He started the final two games of the year, after coach Ron Rivera had been fired. The Panthers lost both of them, he threw four picks, and generally did nothing to suggest he was ready for the NFL.

Now, he’s competing with XFL veteran P.J. Walker to be Teddy Bridgewater‘s backup, but Grier said he’s taken a “me against me” approach rather than worrying about his spot on the depth chart.

“I feel more confident,” Grier said.

That could be so, but Walker has the advantage of being a known commodity (he played for new coach Matt Rhule at Temple), and more recent (positive) game tape. But Grier has continued to work, and Rhule said the competition for the backup role could be a week-to-week thing during the regular season.