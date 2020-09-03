49ers activate Richie James from NFI list

Getty Images

There was word on Wednesday that 49ers wide receiver/kick returner Richie James could be cleared in time for Week One and he took a step toward the lineup on Thursday.

The 49ers announced that James has been activated from the non-football injury list. James broke a bone in his wrist while working out ahead of training camp.

James also had a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list when he reported to camp. The 2018 seventh-round pick has averaged 7.5 yards per punt return and 23.4 yards per kickoff return in 29 regular season games. He also returned one kickoff for a touchdown and caught 15 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

While James is back on the active roster, the 49ers are still waiting for other receivers to get the green light. Deebo Samuel broke his foot this offseason and first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk has been out with a hamstring injury for more than a week.