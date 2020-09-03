49ers G.M. doesn’t rule out interest in Mohamed Sanu

Getty Images

The 49ers spent most of training camp looking for any healthy wide receivers, and now one that they know well is available.

During an interview on KNBR, 49ers General Manager John Lynch didn’t rule out interest in veteran free agent Mohamed Sanu, who was just released by the Patriots.

“We’re actually pretty pleased with our with our depth at wide receiver and it may be something where early on in the season we’re not at full strength, but we like the way the group has come around,” Lynch said. “Sanu has been released so I am free to talk about him. He’s an excellent football player, one that has history with our staff and so I think when a good football player becomes available, we’re always interested and we’re always looking to see if they can help.

“But I will say that we’re probably more comfortable than most people think at the wide receiver position. What we’ve seen throughout this offseason, you know, leaves us leaves us really excited about the group so it has to fit and we’ll see where that goes. . . . I think we feel a little stronger than maybe the outside world believes we should or do.”

While it’s natural that Lynch would talk up his group of receivers — which he acquired — it also makes sense that Sanu could find a place to land there.

He has productive background with coach Kyle Shanahan from their days in Atlanta, and there had to have been some level of interest last year at the trade deadline, when the Patriots gave up a second-rounder for Sanu and the 49ers traded a third and a fourth for Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth.

The 49ers are still holding out hope that Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk could be ready for the opener against the Cardinals, and they just activated Richie James from the NFI list.