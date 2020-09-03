49ers put Tavon Austin on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers got wide receiver Richie James back on the active roster Thursday and it turned out to be just ahead of word that another wideout would not be back with the team this season.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have placed wide receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve. A knee injury was the reason for the move.

The 49ers signed Austin on August 12 as they were dealing with several injuries to wideouts. They also signed J.J. Nelson on that day and Nelson went on injured reserve later that month with a knee injury The 49ers have also lost Jalen Hurd for the season.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk continue to work their way back to health. James, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Kevin White, River Cracraft, Shawn Poindexter and seventh-rounder Jauan Jennings make up the rest of the team’s receiving corps.