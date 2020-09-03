49ers release Jamar Taylor

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor is hitting the open market.

According to multiple reports, the 49ers have released Taylor. They placed wide receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve earlier in the day and both moves help the team make their way to 53 players by Saturday afternoon’s deadline.

Taylor signed with the 49ers in July, but wasn’t able to crack a group of returning Niners that includes Richard Sherman, Emmanuel Moseley, K'Waun Williams, Ahkello Witherspoon, Dontae Johnson and Jason Verrett.

Taylor played for the Seahawks and Cardinals last season and had stints with the Falcons and Broncos in 2018. He’s also seen time with the Browns and Dolphins since Miami made him a second-round pick in 2013.