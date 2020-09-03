Aaron Rodgers: WR I’ve been most impressed with is Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Getty Images

The Packers didn’t take a wide receiver in the first round as quarterback Aaron Rodgers expected in April, but the growth of a returning member of the team may help provide what Rodgers thought they were missing at the position.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught 26 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns while appearing in all 16 games for the Packers last season and those modest numbers were part of the reason why wideout was seen as a need heading into the offseason. His work this summer has provided some optimism about what he can do in Year Two in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense.

On Wednesday, Rodgers said that Valdes-Scantling has stood out ahead of the team’s other receivers.

“I would say the receiver I’ve been most impressed with, especially the last week or 10 days of camp, is Marquez,” Rodgers said, via PackersNews.com. “I think he has had some really good practices in a row and started to lay down some good practice fundamentals that he can lean on. At the same time, I know Matt said this at one point, this is the new standard for MVS. I’m proud of the way that he’s gone about his business. I thought he had a fantastic Sunday and made a bunch of plays, some heady plays and just some plays he’s supposed to make. Now he’s making the catches he’s expected to make and he’s adding some extra plays in there where he’s doing some smart things and showing the growth so I’m really proud of MVS.”

Davante Adams is set as the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay. If Valdes-Scantling’s promising offseason translates to the regular season, the Packers may have the No. 2 that they were missing last time around.