Bears cut six players

The Bears have started making their way toward the 53-player limit ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The team announced that six players have been placed on waivers Thursday. The group includes running back Napoleon Maxwell, wide receiver Alex Wesley, wide receiver Ahmad Wagner, offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Lee Autry and linebacker Keandre Jones.

Levin appeared in 16 games for the Titans during the 2018 season and Wesley spent time on the Bears practice squad last year. The other players are all undrafted rookies.

The Bears and the league’s other 31 teams are required to pare their 80-man rosters down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.