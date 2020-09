Getty Images

Many teams are beginning to whittle into cuts to a 53-man roster ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bengals have waived linebacker Brady Sheldon.

Sheldon spent time on the Bengals practice squad last year, and was promoted to the active roster for the final two games.

The former undrafted rookie from Ferris State has also spent time with the Raiders, Browns, and Packers.