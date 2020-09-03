Bengals waive O’Shea Dugas, Bryce Sterk

Getty Images

The Bengals started making cuts on their way to setting an initial 53-man roster on Thursday.

As previously reported, linebacker Brady Shelton is one of the players who spent camp in Cincinnati and failed to make the team. The Bengals announced his departure and also announced that offensive lineman O'Shea Dugas and defensive end Bryce Sterk are hitting the waiver wire.

Dugas signed with the Bengals after going undrafted out of Louisiana Tech last season and spent the year on injured reserve. Sterk was undrafted this year and landed with the Bengals as a waiver claim from the Dolphins last month.

The Bengals have many more moves to come before Saturday’s deadline to get down to 53 players. They also have the top waiver position in the league, so Sunday could see them make several more moves to grab players who shake loose from other teams.