At a time when some teams are subtracting from their roster, the Bills are adding.

The team announced the signing of running back Antonio Williams.

An undrafted rookie from North Carolina, Williams signed with the Bills in the spring, but was released on Aug. 5. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry in college.

Teams have to reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 by 4 p.m. on Saturday.