Browns waive J’Mon Moore, three others

Getty Images

The Browns continued whittling down their roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have waived four players. Safety J.T. Hassell, cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr., wide receiver J'Mon Moore and defensive tackle Ricky Walker make up the quartet dropped from the roster.

Moore was a Packers fourth-round pick in 2018 who caught two passes for 15 yards in 12 games as a rookie. He was waived last August and signed to the Browns practice squad in November.

Hassell had seven tackles in four games with the Browns last year, Lewis spent most of last season on Cleveland’s practice squad and Walker signed with the Browns after playing in the XFL earlier this year.

The Browns now have 75 players on their active roster. They need to get down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.