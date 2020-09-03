Bruce Arians: Nothing changes for Ronald Jones, it’s his job

Getty Images

Leonard Fournette is joining the Buccaneers, but head coach Bruce Arians said on Thursday that he’s not going to the top of the depth chart.

Ronald Jones has been working as the top back in Tampa and Arians said on a video conference that will continue to be the case even though the team moved quickly to sign the former Jaguar on Wednesday.

“It’s his job. Nothing’s changed for him,” Arians said of Jones, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Arians said that he thinks Fournette can pick up the offense quickly enough to have a role against the Saints in Week One. That role and the roles of other backs on the roster like LeSean McCoy, Dare Ogunbowale and Ke'Shawn Vaughn need to be defined, but Arians was clear about who is No. 1 on Thursday.