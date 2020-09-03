Buccaneers release Kyle Love

Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette is on his way to Tampa and the Buccaneers now have an empty roster spot for him to fill.

The team announced the release of veteran defensive tackle Kyle Love on Thursday morning. Love signed with the team a little more than two weeks ago, but couldn’t crack a defensive line group that features Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, Will Gholston, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, sixth-round pick Khalil Davis and others.

Love spent the last six seasons with the Panthers and has also played for the Chiefs, Jaguars and Patriots since entering the league in 2010. He has 148 tackles, 15 sacks, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles over the course of his career.

The Bucs will be cutting a lot more players in the near future. They have a Saturday 4 p.m. ET deadline to drop to 53 players.