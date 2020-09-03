Cam Newton is one of the Patriots’ captains

Getty Images

The Patriots haven’t directly confirmed that Cam Newton will be the team’s starting quarterback. The fact that Cam is one of the team’s captains confirms it indirectly.

Newton joins seven other Patriots players as captains, including running back James White, center David Andrew, receiver/special-teamer Matthew Slater, linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley, Guy, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, and defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty. The Patriots announced their captains on Thursday.

So, yes, Newton is the starter. And it’s not even close; if he was in any danger of being benched, he wouldn’t be a captain.

It’s no surprise. If healthy, as he clearly is, Newton is one of the best quarterback in football. And the Patriots somehow got him for a contract that will pay out the maximum amount of $7.5 million only if he essentially is both the regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

Still, the first step toward proving that he still has the “S” under his football jersey is earning the “C” on top of it. He has, and it means that every team on New England’s schedule should get ready.