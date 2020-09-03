Chargers wideout Mike Williams could return for opener

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t sound particularly optimistic last week when asked about wide receiver Mike Williams saying he’d be “out for a while” and perhaps not available for the opener.

Today, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was signing a different tune.

Via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register, Steichen suggested that Williams would be ready for the opener against the Bengals.

“Mike’s gotta be ready to play,” Steichen said. “I think Mike has got that mindset to be ready to play, . . . We look forward to having him on September 13.”

Williams suffered a shoulder injury Aug. 23, and there’s still more than a week before they play the Bengals. Williams is coming off his best season, in which he averaged a league-high 20.4 yards per catch.