Christian Kirk has to “back up” praise from Kliff Kingsbury, Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray shared in August that he believes the team could have three receivers with at least 1,000 receiving yards this season and that wouldn’t be a new experience for a couple of the team’s wideouts.

DeAndre Hopkins has done it five times and Larry Fitzgerald has nine such seasons under his belt. That leaves Christian Kirk, who has neither reached 1,000 yards nor played in every game in either of his first two NFL seasons.

That hasn’t stopped Kirk from being the subject of praise this summer. Murray said he’s “ready for him to unleash” his full capabilities and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he sees “the potential to go through the roof” in the wideout. Kirk said he’s sticking to actions rather than words.

“I’ve got to back it up,” Kirk said, via the team’s website. “I’ve got to go out there and play the best football I can play. I believe in the offseason I put myself in the best position to be successful this year. I took it very seriously. I can’t really talk about it — talk about what I’m going to do or hope to do. I’ve just got to go out there and play, and make the opportunities when they come toward me.”

Kirk has spent two years learning from Fitzgerald and said he’s been a “sponge” while talking to Hopkins the last few months. If those lessons pay off as Murray and Kingsbury believe it can, the Cardinals Offense is going to be a pain for opposing defenses all year.