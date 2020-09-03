Colts expect Trey Burton to miss at least two weeks of regular season

Getty Images

Tight end Trey Burton‘s first regular season with the Colts is going to start with some time on the sideline.

That was the message from head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. Burton, who signed as a free agent this offseason, injured his calf during last Saturday’s practice.

Reich said on Thursday that the team isn’t planning to have him for either of their first two games. The Colts open in Jacksonville and host the Vikings in Week Two.

“I think he’ll miss the first couple weeks for sure,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Xavier Grimble and Andrew Vollert would be other tight end options for the Colts. The injury news is better at wide receiver as the team has Parris Campbell back in action after going through the concussion protocol following a car accident.