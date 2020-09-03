Colts sign Ryan Kelly to four-year extension

Getty Images

The Colts have signed center Ryan Kelly to a contract extension, the team announced Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports it’s a four-year, $50 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed. Raiders center Rodney Hudson previously topped the position at $11.25 million per season.

Kelly, 27, was entering the final year of his rookie deal, due $10.35 million on the fifth-year option.

The Colts made Kelly the 18th overall choice in 2016. He has started all 51 games in which he has appeared over the past four seasons, including all 16 last year when he made his first Pro Bowl.

Since Frank Reich’s first season in 2018, the Colts have allowed the third fewest sacks in the NFL (50), and have the ninth-most rushing yards (120.3 per game).