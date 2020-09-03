Colts waive Artavis Scott

Getty Images

The Colts have deleted a player from their wide receiver group.

The team announced that they have waived Artavis Scott on Thursday. The team released fullback Roosevelt Nix earlier this week and will continue paring down their roster with an eye on Saturday’s 4 p.m ET deadline to get to 53 players.

Scott signed with the Colts in January. He spent the last three seasons with the Chargers, although he never saw the field during a regular season game. He was on injured reserve in 2018 and on the practice squad the other two seasons.

With Scott gone, T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Marcus Johnson, Zach Pascal, sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon and Daurice Fountain remain in the mix for spots on the Colts initial roster.