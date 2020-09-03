Cowboys release Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in March to shore up their safety position.

They released Clinton-Dix on Thursday after he failed to win a starting job, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys signed Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $3.75 million deal with $2.25 million in guarantees. His departure opens up $1.5 million in cap space.

Xavier Woods injured his groin in Sunday’s practice at AT&T Stadium, but the Cowboys’ move with Clinton-Dix is an indication Woods’ injury isn’t serious. The Cowboys, though, likely will scan the waiver wire for safety help.

Darian Thompson, who beat out Clinton-Dix, and Woods are expected to start at safety.

Clinton-Dix played four seasons for Mike McCarthy in Green Bay after the Packers made the safety a first-round choice in 2014. The Packers traded Clinton-Dix to Washington during the 2018 season.

He played in Chicago last season.

Clinton-Dix made the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro in 2016. He has 16 career interceptions, four forced fumbles, 5.5 sacks and 33 passes defensed in his career.