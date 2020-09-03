Dave Gettleman hints Giants waiting on right “timing” to cut DeAndre Baker

Getty Images

Deandre Baker is still a Giant, but there’s little chance of him playing for the team again. He’s on the commissioner’s exempt list and is facing armed robbery charges in Florida, and General Manager Dave Gettleman hinted that the team is just waiting for the right time to cut ties.

Asked why the Giants haven’t cut Baker already, Gettleman referred to “timing.”

“That’s fair. That’s a fair question,” Gettleman said, via the New York Daily News. “All I can say to that is in life there’s timing that’s involved. In life there’s timing. And that’s how I’ll respond to that, OK?”

Gettleman may have been saying the Giants are making sure they have all their ducks in a row to be able to void the guarantees in Baker’s contract. Baker has played just one year of the four-year, $10.5 million guaranteed contract he signed with the Giants as the 30th overall pick in last year’s NFL draft, and the Giants will surely make the case that Baker’s actions have violated his contract and allow the team to void his guarantees.