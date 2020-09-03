Eagles put Andre Dillard on IR, cut 12 players

Getty Images

The Eagles began the process of dropping to 53 players by Saturday afternoon by ending the season of Andre Dillard.

Dillard was in line to start at left tackle this season, but tore his biceps in practice last month and landed on injured reserve Thursday. Players placed on injured reserve before the cut to 53 players are ineligible to be designated for return during the regular season, so we won’t see Dillard on the field again until 2021.

The Eagles also waived 12 players on Thursday, so the roster now stands at 67 players. Wide receivers Manasseh Bailey, Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham, Marcus Green; defensive backs Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley; running backs Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Kilins and Michael Warren; offensive linemen Julian Good-Jones and Luke Juriga; and tight end Tyrone Swoopes make up the departed dozen.

Practice squads have been expanded to 16 players this season, so some of these players may be back with the Eagles come Sunday if other teams don’t pounce before that point.