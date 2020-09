Getty Images

The Falcons made one of the 27 moves they need to make on Thursday.

The team announced that tight end Khari Lee had been released with an injury settlement.

He’s spent time with the Texans, Bears, Lions, and Bills, and was in the XFL prior to joining the Falcons this offseason. He has two career receptions in the NFL.

The Falcons are now down to 79 on the roster, as they prepare to move to 53 by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline.