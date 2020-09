Getty Images

Safety Ronnie Harrison is on the move.

Harrison has been traded from the Jaguars to the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The Jaguars are getting a 2021 fifth-round pick.

The Browns have been in the safety market since Grant Delpit was lost for the season. Harrison can fill the void Delpit’s injury created.

Harrison originally joined the Jaguars as a third-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2018. Last year he started 14 games in Jacksonville.