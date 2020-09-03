Jason Verrett suffers hamstring injury at 49ers camp

Getty Images

The injury-plagued career of 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett has suffered another setback.

Verrett had a hamstring injury yesterday and the 49ers are awaiting word on how serious it is, General Manager John Lynch said today.

It’s the latest in a very long line of injuries for the supremely talented but tremendously unlucky Verrett, who simply can’t stay healthy. Verrett has been in the NFL since 2014, when the Chargers took him in the first round of the draft, and he has played in just 26 of 96 games since then.

In 2015, Verrett was a Pro Bowler. That year he missed two games to injury. In every other season of his career, he’s missed at least 10 games to injury. In the last three years combined he has played in just two games.

Perhaps this hamstring tweak will prove to be minor, but even then, it’s a reminder of how hard it’s been for Verrett to get healthy and stay healthy.