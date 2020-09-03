John Mara “not all that optimistic” fans will be at any Giants games this year

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell believes that more NFL teams will welcome fans to games as the 2020 regular season progresses, but it doesn’t sound like the Giants will be one of those teams.

The Giants and Jets will both open the season by playing their home games in an empty MetLife Stadium and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in July that “will continue to work closely with the teams as conditions change” in the coming weeks and months. Giants co-owner John Mara said on Thursday, though, that he’s “not all that optimistic” that things will change to the point that the team is welcoming fans to their games.

Mara also disagreed with Goodell’s contention that there’s no competitive advantage for teams that are able to play in front of fans, but added that the Giants will just have to deal with it.

“That’s just the way it’s going to be,” Mara said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “We have to accept the fact that this is an unusual year. It’s not necessarily going to be competitively fair. That’s just the way it is. We have to deal with it.”

The Giants and Jets are two of 26 teams who will play at least their first home game of the year without fans in attendance.