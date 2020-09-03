Josh Gordon returns to the Seahawks

Getty Images

Josh Gordon is back in blue.

The veteran receiver has re-signed with the Seahawks, according to Gordon’s agent, David Canter. Gordon, however, has not yet officially been reinstated by the NFL.

Seattle’s decision to sign him could be regarded as a sign that Gordon will soon be allowed to return to the NFL.

The league dramatically changed its substance-abuse policy in March, wiping out for example suspensions solely for positive drug tests for non-PEDs. However, the new policy did not account for players serving indefinite suspensions; each of them must go through the same reinstatement process, which leaves the decisions to the full and complete discretion of the Commissioner.

Once reinstated, Gordon will also be subject to another suspension for any further violations. That’s not fair to him, or to any other players held to a different standard under the new policy. Here’s hoping that the league will realize that the time has long since come to quit worrying about what players do away from work and dump the artificial, meaningless barriers to utilizing the services of some of the best young athletes in the world.