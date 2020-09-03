Lamar Jackson declares himself “100 percent” healthy

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a couple of practices in late August, but said that the groin problem that limited him then isn’t a problem now.

Via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Jackson said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he felt fine.

“It’s 100 percent,” Jackson said. “It’s 100 now.”

The Ravens said little about the problem, with coach John Harbaugh just calling it a “soft tissue thing,” and with the regular season around the corner, you shouldn’t expect any more clarity from a football coach.

Jackson returned to practice last week, and participated in the team’s scrimmage Sunday, which is the closest thing he’ll get to live work before the Sept. 13 opener against the Browns.