Le’Veon Bell on Adam Gase: We actually like each other

Jets head coach Adam Gase said earlier this week that all is well between him and running back Le'Veon Bell in the wake of Bell going on Twitter to say his hamstrings were fine after Gase said the back was dealing with tightness.

Bell concurred during his own session with the media on Thursday. The hamstring issue wasn’t the first time that it’s looked like Bell and Gase were on opposite sides since Bell joined the team last year, but he insists that he and Gase get along quite well.

“I don’t understand why everybody is trying to put me and Gase against each other,” Bell said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “We’re not against each other. I don’t understand why it’s so hard to believe, but we actually like each other. . . . It was no big deal. It was just a miscommunication between me, the trainers and Coach Gase. But I just want to really clear it up for everybody, fantasy owners and everybody: My hamstring is fine.”

Bell and Gase’s relationship would probably be under less of a microscope if Bell produced like he did in his best days with the Steelers. He said Thursday that he’s feeling “the best I’ve felt since I’ve been in the league,” so perhaps that will be the case once the regular season gets underway.