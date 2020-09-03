Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Alex Mack are Falcons’ offensive captains

Getty Images

The Falcons announced their captains for 2020. Quarterback Matt Ryan, receiver Julio Jones, center Alex Mack, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, linebacker Deion Jones and safety Ricardo Allen will wear a “C” on their jerseys.

Ryan is the longest-tenured Falcon, entering his 13th season in Atlanta. The four-time Pro Bowler was named the NFL’s MVP following the 2016 season and holds every significant passing record in franchise history.

Jones is entering his 10th season in Atlanta. The seven-time Pro Bowler holds nearly every receiving record in franchise history and is the unequivocal leader of the wide receiving corps.

“Fortunately for us, both of them have a lot of football to play,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. “I mostly stay in the here and now, but I think one of the things if you were around them on a regular basis, you would see this standard of performance that they both hold themselves accountable to, which in turn holds other people to. Not only are they great players but their work ethic, the standard of where they go after things, truly pros’ pros and great teammates. On top of being great players, great teammates, so it’s like, ‘Man, these guys have been a model of that for other teammates to look at.’”

Mack is entering his 12th NFL season and his fifth as an Atlanta Falcon. A six-time Pro Bowler, Mack has started all 165 career games he has played, including all 64 games the past four seasons.

Jarrett is entering his sixth season with Atlanta. In 2019, the defensive tackle earned his first-career Pro Bowl nod and was named second-team AP All-Pro.

Jones was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2016 draft and is entering his fifth season in Atlanta. The Pro Bowl linebacker has notched more than 100 tackles in three of his first four seasons.

Allen was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and spent his rookie season on the practice squad.