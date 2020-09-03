Myles Garrett discards wrist brace, as he returns to practice

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett‘s wrist injury must not be that big of a deal, as he’s bypassed any protective measures.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Garrett discarded the hard plastic brace athletic trainers fitted him with after one individual rep Tuesday, and came to practice without the brace Wednesday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett was “no worse for the wear.”

Garrett sat out Sunday’s scrimmage because of the problem, and the team described him as “truly day-to-day.”

He also missed some time early in camp with a hamstring injury, but appears to be on track to be fine for the opener against the Ravens.