Nasir Adderley confident he can handle whatever Chargers ask

Getty Images

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said the team wouldn’t be calling Earl Thomas to help out at safety after Derwin James‘ season-ending knee injury because he was comfortable with the players already on the roster.

One of those players is 2019 second-round pick Nasir Adderley. Adderley came into his rookie season dealing with a hamstring injury that ultimately landed him on injured reserve after four games and 10 defensive snaps.

Adderley is healthy now and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said he’s “really taken a big step” over the course of training camp. That could lead the Chargers to start him at free safety with Rayshawn Jenkins taking over at strong safety and Adderley says he’s ready for whatever the team asks of him in the regular season.

“I’m prepared,” Adderley said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “I’m confident wherever they want to put me. . . . When we’re not wearing the same color jerseys, I mean, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn named Tyrod Taylor the team’s starting quarterback on Wednesday, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out how they’ll line up on defense.