NFL, NFLPA and team facilities will be closed on Election Day

49ers CEO Jed York indicated earlier this year that he would make Election Day a day off for his team so that everyone would be free to vote.

The 49ers won’t be alone in closing up shop on November 3. The NFL and NFLPA issued a joint statement on Thursday to announce that all league, union and team facilities will be closed on Election Day “to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote.”

Recent weeks have seen NFL teams move to have their stadiums serve as polling places or fill other functions related to the election. Teams have also spoken about making sure everyone in the organization knows how to register to vote. Thursday’s statement mentions both of those initiatives as well as noting that the league and union will “identify safe and appropriate ways in which members of the NFL family can assist in election efforts.”

In addition to the election news, the NFL and NFLPA announced that a one-hour special on NBC next Wednesday will focus on “a platform for our players and allies to discuss the work that we are doing together to advance social justice and equality.” They also said teams will facilitate meetings with elected officials and law enforcement leaders to discuss ways to improve relations between law enforcement and the communities they serve.