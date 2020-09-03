Nick Chubb sees other RBs getting paid, but is “just focusing on this team right now”

Getty Images

It’s been a busy offseason on the running back contract extension front.

Christian McCaffrey set a new high for the position, Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon each landed sizable four-year deals from their teams and Alvin Kamara is expected to get a new deal with the Saints in the near future. Browns running back Nick Chubb isn’t eligible to join them yet, but he will be after the 2020 season comes to an end.

On a video conference with reporters, Chubb said that he won’t be focusing on such matters until he gets to that point.

“I see it, I know it’s happening, I’m aware of it,” Chubb said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “But I’m just focusing on this team right now. I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason. Whatever happens to me, it will be for the best. I’m trying to get better every day and not worry about the future.”

Chubb has averaged just under 5.1 yards per carry while posting 2,490 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground over his first two seasons. A third year like the first two should put him near the top of the list of players looking for new contracts come the 2021 offseason.