No quarantine quarterback for Broncos

Getty Images

As teams close in on creating their initial 53-man rosters (which are always subject to non-stop change), the Broncos won’t be saving a roster spot for a player who won’t be constantly with the team. Coach Vic Fangio told reporters on Thursday that Denver won’t have a so-called quarantine quarterback.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to be honest with you,” Fangio said. “Plus it has to be with the right guy, somebody that has experience in you system that if the emergency happens you have them there. I don’t think — our quarterbacks have been meeting together all camp. They’re socially distanced like they should be. I think most teams are doing that. There hasn’t been an issue so far, knock on wood.”

Here’s the thing. It’s not an issue until it is. And then it’s a huge issue, if the team has no quarterbacks.

But that’s a calculated risk the Broncos will be taking. And it’s one of the reasons why teams shouldn’t get a dispensation from the Commissioner and his outside advisory committee if, for whatever reason, they don’t have 46 players to dress and/or if the virus and/or injuries wipe out one position group entirely. Football if the ultimate next man up sport, and if a team makes the tactical decision to not keep a quarterback away from the rest of the quarterbacks in the event all of the quarterbacks get the virus, the team should be expected to deal with that development if all of the quarterbacks end up being unable to play, notwithstanding any and all knocking on wood.

The Broncos currently have three quarterbacks on the roster: Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, and Brett Rypien.